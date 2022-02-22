Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. 167,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,503. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

