Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,350. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.96 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

