Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 16,387 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $99.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

