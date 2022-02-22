Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,090,000 after buying an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 17,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,147. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

