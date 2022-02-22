Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.79. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

