Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

