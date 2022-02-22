Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

SMCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. 373,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,463. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.