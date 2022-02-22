Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.