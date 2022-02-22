SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.61 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $21,289.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,487 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

