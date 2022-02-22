SuperRare Hits One Day Volume of $10.06 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperRare has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00110220 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

