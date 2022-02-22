SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.98. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 25,294 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

In related news, Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,882 shares of company stock worth $104,157 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.