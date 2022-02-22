Sylebra Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for about 15.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $675,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Elastic stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,718. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

