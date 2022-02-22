Sylebra Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,963 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $91,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $96,533,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. 140,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

