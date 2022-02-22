Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.47. 1,321,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.16. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.