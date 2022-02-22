T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $159.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.71.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

