Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TANH stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Tantech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.