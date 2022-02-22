Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $163.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $294.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

