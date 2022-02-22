Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.60)-($0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $565-571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.09 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 7,740,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

