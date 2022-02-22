Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Telstra stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. Telstra has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

