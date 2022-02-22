Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,458. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,910. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

