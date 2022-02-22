Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 735,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,899. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

