Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.860-$0.910 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.98. 266,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,286 shares of company stock worth $19,512,423. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

