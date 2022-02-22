Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $10.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,005.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,239.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.