TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.24

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

