The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

