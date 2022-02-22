The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. 947,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,439. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

