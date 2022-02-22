The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.