The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.