The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The GEO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.