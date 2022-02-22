The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE GEO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The GEO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.