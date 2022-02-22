The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $180.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

