The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.80.

ZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of ZH opened at $3.59 on Friday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

