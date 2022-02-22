The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Joint by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
