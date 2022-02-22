The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mplx were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mplx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,007,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.
Mplx Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
