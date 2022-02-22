The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 131,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 52.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 738,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE CCO opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

