The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,320 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CTS were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CTS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. dropped their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.