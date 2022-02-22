The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 690 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $965.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

