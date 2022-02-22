The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 45.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 13,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 219,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

