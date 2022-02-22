Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$127.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$101.02 and a 1 year high of C$156.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

