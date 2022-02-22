Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,239 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

HUBS opened at $497.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $543.50 and its 200 day moving average is $668.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

