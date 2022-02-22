Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 400 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

SBNY opened at $335.25 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

