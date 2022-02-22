Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.90 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,281. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

