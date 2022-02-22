Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.45 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.