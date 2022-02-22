Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intel were worth $29,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

