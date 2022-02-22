Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 158,246 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.