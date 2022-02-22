Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

