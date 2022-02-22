Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

