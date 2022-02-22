Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cormark in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

TSE:TD traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$105.29. 2,195,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.80 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

