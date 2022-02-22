Toroso Investments LLC Has $559,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

