Toroso Investments LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marriott International by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,135 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 127,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

