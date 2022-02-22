Toroso Investments LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $411.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.61 and its 200-day moving average is $493.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

