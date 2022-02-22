Toroso Investments LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

TT opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

